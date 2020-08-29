Chadwick Boseman Spent Time With Young Cancer Patients as He Battled His Own Illness

The world continues to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

On Friday, Aug. 28, it was confirmed that the Black Panther star passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43 years old.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," a statement read on his social media accounts.

In light of the actor's death, many fans took to social media to express their heartache and share the many ways he was a hero on and off the screen. Many remembered how Chadwick helped, encouraged and visited children battling cancer.

After a 2018 visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Chadwick tweeted, "Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did."