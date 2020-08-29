Josh Gad Shares Moving Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman: "Take This In"

Josh Gad is saying goodbye to his beloved friend Chadwick Boseman.

On Friday, Aug. 28, reps for the Black Panther actor confirmed that he passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer. "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement, posted to the star's social media, read in part. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

The statement also noted that the 43-year-old actor died at home surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

As news of Boseman's death emerged on Friday evening, tributes from fans, friends and former co-stars began to pour in. Gad, who starred alongside Boseman in the 2017 movie Marshall, took to social media to honor his friend by sharing one of his final texts from the actor.