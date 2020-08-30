You'll Get a Kick Out of Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle's Whirlwind Love Story

You never know when or where true love is going to strike.

Consider Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, who met at a librarian convention in 2016. Both had new books out to promote. Doyle's, Love Warrior, was about all the work she and husband Craig Melton had put into saving their marriage after a series of problems (including his cheating).

"When Abby showed up, something happened," the author and motivational speaker recalled to the Wall Street Journal earlier this year. "I saw in her someone who never internalized the stuff I had been trying to shake off. She seemed so free and strong and was the kindest person in the room. I had always thought there was something different about me. With Abby, I understood. I didn't think to myself, 'Oh, I'm gay.' Instead, I just knew she was my person forever."

Meanwhile, Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, was at the convention with her memoir Forward, in which she opened up about, yes, her achievements, but also her divorce (which was so recent she first revealed it in the book) and her battle with alcohol and pill addiction.

Needless to say, she didn't always feel like the strongest person. But then into her life walked "a Christian mommy blogger."