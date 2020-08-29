Shop These Face Mask Friendly Earrings

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Your face mask ripping out an earring is just one of those little annoyances in life that you could do without. To combat this, we've been wearing stud earrings and huggies exclusively as of late. We've also been investing in new pairs to switch things up.
So below, some of our favorite face mask friendly huggies and studs from BaubleBar, Gorjana and more.
BaubleBar Celeste 18 Karat Gold Vermeil Huggie Hoops
How pretty is the stone on these 18 karat gold-plated huggies?
Made by Mary Circlet Earrings
We love the unique look of these circlet earrings that won't snag on your face mask. They're available in several sizes.
Maison Miru Mini Eternity Hoop Earrings
You'll get so much wear out of these hoop earrings with crystals. They go with so many outfits and just look chic.
BaubleBar Ivy 18 Karat Gold Vermeil Stud Earrings
You can't go wrong with these 18 karat gold vermeil evil eye studs. Hey, they might just bring you good luck.
Gorjana Bali Huggies
How cool is the beaded design on these huggies? They're made of 18 karat gold-plated brass.
Kendra Scott Nola Gold Stud Earrings In Iridescent Drusy
These simple and timeless studs add some shimmer to your ear. They're made with 14 karat gold-plated brass.
Gorjana Costa Half Studs
We love the vacation feel of these half studs. You can also shop them in silver.
Kendra Scott Star 14 Karat Yellow Gold Stud Earrings In White Diamonds
If you want to invest, opt for these twinkling star earrings made with 14 karat yellow gold and diamonds. There's also a black diamond version.
Pandora Clear Sparkling Crown Stud Earrings
These sterling silver studs are anything but plain thanks to their crown design.
Gorjana Mosaic Coin Studs
These special studs inspired by a coin are Gorjana bestsellers. They're available in 18 karat gold-plated brass.
Pura Vida Daisy Jacket Earrings
How fun are these daisy ear jackets? Their flower petals appear to be floating.
Mejuri Moon Studs
These pretty moon earrings are made of 14 karat solid gold. They'll be in your collection forever.
Up next, get the French girl look with UNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!