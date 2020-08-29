How Megan Thee Stallion Became Music’s Most In-Demand Hot Girl

One thing Megan Thee Stallion wasn't wrong about was being a Hot Girl!

She has been running through the music industry like a tomb raider since debuting on the scene in 2015. The 25-year-old rapper, born Megan Pete, has been an unstoppable force, starting the Hot Girl Movement with last summer's chart-topping anthem "Hot Girl Summer" (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign). Since then, she hasn't even let the COVID-19 pandemic slow her down. In 2020 alone, she's broken the internet with collaborations with two of the industry's hottest artists, delivered a fiery socially-distanced performance and begun racking up award nominations, including five at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

The Houston rapper, who earned the nickname "Thee Stallion" in high school due to her 5-foot-10 height and curvaceous figure, is no overnight sensation, though. She first gained attention in 2015 on Youtube as a part of the Houston Cypher, an informal gathering where rappers showcase their freestyling skills, letting her presence be known in her signature daisy dukes and crop top as the only female rapper. The attention grew even more a year later when she released "Stalli Freestyle" on her YouTube channel.

In interviews, Megan has said she's been secretly rapping since she was seven, but she wanted her skills to be in tip-top shape before she showcased them to anyone in fear of people's negative comments. It wasn't until 2013, while attending Prairie View A&M University, that Megan revealed her rap skills to friends and got the courage to start uploading freestyles that showed off her arrogant and sexy flow