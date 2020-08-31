Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off BeautyBlender and Murad!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, you can save 50% off BeautyBlender's Blendercleanser Solid and 50% off Murad's AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser and Essential-C Cleanser. Shop them all below!
BeautyBlender Blendercleanser Solid Lavender Scented Sponge & Brush Cleanser
A super-concentrated blend of sustainable palm oils, this nifty little vegan cleanser helps clean your beloved BeautyBlender (and brushes, if you're so inclined), and protects against germs for up to 24-hours after cleaning. It's also made with nourishing aloe and coconut oil, which helps lift grime, and it comes with a textured silicone mat that helps work out stubborn stains. Not only does it rinse clean, it also conditions your makeup tools... and smells amazing, thanks to its soothing lavender scent.
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
This intensive cleanser features a trio of exfoliating acids and Jojoba skin-polishing beads that gently exfoliate and polish away dull, dead skin. Salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid work together to reveal younger looking skin, while the jojoba beads polish away debris, dryness, and roughness. Not only is it formulated without parabens, sulfates or phthalates, it's also cruelty-free and developed by dermatologists.
Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser
This antioxidant-rich cleanser reinvigorates damaged skin, with a vitamin-packed formula that removes environmental impurities and rehydrates thirsty skin. Phospholipids and Sodium PCA attract and bind moisture to dry skin, while a combination of vitamins A, C, and E defend skin from free-radical damage. It's also formulated without parabens, sulfates or phthalates, while being cruelty-free and developed by dermatologists.
