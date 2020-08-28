Hailey and Justin Bieber Buy $25 Million Home in Exclusive L.A. Neighborhood

Hailey and Justin Bieber just dropped $25 million on their newest love nest in Los Angeles, Calif.

According to Variety, the A-list couple spent $25.8 million on a large estate in the gated neighborhood of Beverly Park, where Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington and others own real estate. They bought the 11,000 square foot house for a deeply discounted rate considering it was originally listed for $42 million over two years ago.

The mansion comes fully renovated with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a spacious backyard overlooking the valley.

Hailey and Justin were likely convinced to buy the house after seeing the charming kitchen that opens to the family room. The duo is known to host the occasional gathering or dinner party and this home is the perfect place for them to entertain.

Not to mention, the couple will have all they could ever need with with a movie theater, gym and tennis court located on the property.

Last year, Hailey and Justin bought a $8.5 million home in Beverly Hills, but that one was nearly half the size with just 6,100 square feet and five bedrooms.

Perhaps Dwayne Johnson is right and the couple will be welcoming a baby in 2021, as he predicts.