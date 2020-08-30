Every Time Billie Eilish Proved She's Your Relatable Best Friend

Billie Eilish is total BFF material, even though it's hard to imagine yourself casually hanging out with such an iconic musician.

With more than 15 billion combined streams worldwide, a chart-topping debut album, five Grammy Awards—all garnered in the same year, making her the first woman and second person ever to win the "big four" categories at the same time—and a myriad of other accomplishments, Billie definitely isn't your average 18-year old.

Take this year's MTV VMAs, for example. Billie is up for six awards, including the coveted "Song of the Year" and "Video of the Year" categories for "everything i wanted," her tribute to her brother and collaborator, Finneas. The latter nom allowed her to yet again make history; this time by becoming the first artist to nab two "Video of the Year" noms while still in their teens.

However, in spite of all of this, Billie is still one of the most genuine, down-to-earth stars in the music industry today. She's constantly reminding everyone just how relatable she really is, whether it's with her hilarious Instagram Stories or in a vulnerable interview.