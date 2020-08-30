BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Every Time Billie Eilish Proved She's Your Relatable Best Friend

Ahead of the 2020 MTV VMAs, we're celebrating one of this year's nominees, Billie Eilish! Look back on all of the times the bad guy singer proved she's the most relatable celebrity ever.

Billie Eilish is total BFF material, even though it's hard to imagine yourself casually hanging out with such an iconic musician.

With more than 15 billion combined streams worldwide, a chart-topping debut album, five Grammy Awards—all garnered in the same year, making her the first woman and second person ever to win the "big four" categories at the same time—and a myriad of other accomplishments, Billie definitely isn't your average 18-year old. 

Take this year's MTV VMAs, for example. Billie is up for six awards, including the coveted "Song of the Year" and "Video of the Year" categories for "everything i wanted," her tribute to her brother and collaborator, Finneas. The latter nom allowed her to yet again make history; this time by becoming the first artist to nab two "Video of the Year" noms while still in their teens.

However, in spite of all of this, Billie is still one of the most genuine, down-to-earth stars in the music industry today. She's constantly reminding everyone just how relatable she really is, whether it's with her hilarious Instagram Stories or in a vulnerable interview.

The Most OMG VMA Performances We're Still Talking About

Take, for instance, when Billie proved her fandom for Britney Spears by admitting that she "almost pooped my pants" upon discovering the singer dancing to her songs "bury a friend" and "bad guy" on Instagram.

Completely understandable!

Since the VMAs are this Sunday, Aug. 30, we decided to take a look back at more moments like these.

Find out just how similar you are to the nominated superstar by scrolling through the below gallery of Billie Eilish's most relatable moments!

Be sure to also check out the full list of nominees here.

BTS Will Perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
When she got real about the internet being a double-edged sword:

"I can't lie, the internet can be a great source to educate yourself. It's how many people learn stuff, and I think that's good, for the most part. I've learned things I was completely ignorant of, and I hope that everybody can be more open-minded about educating themselves and learning how to do things differently," she told Vogue in August. "Can it also drag you down and make you feel horrible? Of course. But there's a lot that's really necessary and that needs to be seen which otherwise wouldn't be."

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
When she got real about staying hopeful for the future:

"It's hard to feel hope in a time that seems so utterly hopeless. I have good days and bad," she told Vogue. "But I am inspired by the fact that people are coming together and doing so much to make a change. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and we're in those times—intensely—right now. I wouldn't want any other generation to take all of this on. This is the exact generation I want handling this."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
When she got real about her love for Britney Spears:

"Shout-out to Britney, too...she posted a couple of videos to my songs and I almost pooped my pants," she said during an episode of me & dad radio after Britney Spears shared videos of her dancing to "bury a friend" and "bad guy." "So, I love you, Britney."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
When she got real about the internet's reaction to her figure:

"I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'" she recalled to Daze when discussing the internet's response to photos she posted in a bathing suit. "It was trending. There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore.' Like, dude. I can't win."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
When she got real about her mental health:

"When people ask me what I'd say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience," she told Vogue. "I had patience with myself. I didn't take that last step. I waited. Things fade."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
When she got real about body shamers:

"So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move," she said in a video clip played during the kickoff concert fort her Where Do We Go? World Tour. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

Steve Jennings/WireImage
When she got real about social media:

"I used to read every single comment and every picture I was tagged in and respond to every single DM, but now I barely go on Instagram because I can't handle that shit," she told NME in January. "F--k that shit. I just don't wanna see all the horrible things people say. I don't wanna see that I should have died instead of this artist. It takes not looking at my phone to stop myself from engaging. I had to delete Twitter in March because of it. Nobody is going to win. If somebody said something to me in person, I'd beat their ass."

Samir Hussein/WireImage
When she got real about the industry:

"This industry is f--king horrible, but if I wasn't doing this I would probably be miserable because this is always what I've wanted," she told NME. "No matter how horrible fame is and how horrible this and that is: a lot of things make all of this worth it, y'know?"

Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images
When she got real about child actors:

"I went on, like, two auditions," she told Rolling Stone in August. "So lame. This creepy, cold room. All these kids that looked exactly the same. Most actor kids are psychopaths."

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
When she got real about the demands of her career:

"We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either," she told Beats 1's Zane Lowe in April, noting that her brother Finneas O'Connell just bought a house with his girlfriend and got a dog. "It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career. ... Having been on tour, I know how it works. I know that you leave and it's a little bit of your friends being sad. Then, you're gone for long enough that life moves on and they keep doing things. It's the same way as if someone dies. You have to keep going. You shouldn't be mourning them every two seconds for the rest of your life. You have to keep going."

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage
When she got real about the reaction to her wardrobe:

"I've spoken a lot to female artists about this, because if you're not a female artist you probably don't think about this," she told NME. "If I was a guy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would bat an eye. There's people out there saying, 'Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes you'd be much prettier and your career would be so much better!' No it wouldn't. It literally would not."'

Chris Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
When she got real about mourning a controversial friend:

"I want to be able to mourn, I don't want to be shamed for it," she told UK outlet the Independent in April regarding the reaction to her feelings following XXXTentacion's murder in 2018. "I don't think I deserve getting hate for loving someone that passed."

Broadimage/Shutterstock
When she got real about her love for an iconic NBC comedy:

"When I wake up, I put on The Office. If I'm making a burrito, I turn on The Office," she told Elle in March. "I need the distraction so I don't think. It's like therapy for me. I have way too much to think about and people [I don't want] to disappoint."

Paras Griffin/WireImage
When she got real about her feelings on advice:

"I don't really believe in advice," she told Billie Joe Armstrong for a Rolling Stone piece. "Sometimes when I'm given advice, I do the opposite. It's just how I've been my whole life. Nobody has ever been through exactly what you're going through, ever."

Chris Lever/Shutterstock
When she got real about ageism in the industry:

"When older people say, 'What do you know about things like love?', I know more about it than you do because I'm feeling it for the first time right now, whereas you haven't felt that for a long time," she told NME. "That doesn't mean it is any less powerful, but it is definitely a different feeling. They're used to love, heartbreak, pain and just wanting to f--king die, but for a younger person that's all new to you and it's terrifying."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
When she got real about the state of the world:

"Bro, teenagers know more about the country that we're living in right now than anybody," she told NME. "The world is ending and I honestly don't understand the law that says you have to be older to vote, because they're going to die soon and we'll have to deal with it. That doesn't make any sense to me. But to see young people taking part in peaceful protests and not obeying is beautiful."

Do you have a favorite relatable moment of the VMA nominee's? Be sure to let us know!

The 2020 MTV VMAs air Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

