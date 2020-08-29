Your 2020 MTV VMAs Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

Related : 2020 MTV VMAs: By the Numbers

It's almost time for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards!

That's right! The award show is celebrating music and pop culture for the 37th year in a row—and it all takes place this Sunday, Aug. 30.

This year, the big night is being held in the Big Apple. According to MTV, the virtual event will "pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the city" and will adhere to "all state and city guidelines" amid the global coronavirus pandemic. It will also honor the "everyday heroes" fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines and highlight the best viral musical performances given by doctors, nurses and other medical workers during the pre-show.

Of course, there will also be plenty of artists. From the host and presenters to the nominees and performers, there will be several celebrities taking part. So, mark your calendars and get ready to watch.