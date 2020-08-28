TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Charged for Hosting Pandemic Party

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have found themselves in trouble with the law.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office confirmed that two misdemeanor charges have been filed against each of the TikTok stars for allegedly violating the Safer L.A. health order and the city's Party House Ordinance after hosting parties at their Hollywood Hills rental amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

Per the attorney's office, police responded to a complaint about a party at their rental home on Aug. 8. There, they warned Hall that parties are currently prohibited and issued a citation, as well as posted a violation notice and an initial warning of noncompliance with the city's Safer L.A. Order. After receiving a call about shots allegedly being fired, officers were back at the house on Aug. 14, where several hundred people had gathered for Hall's 21st birthday, according to the press release.

While there was no evidence of a gun being fired, police gave Gray a citation and posted an updated violation notice and final warning of noncompliance with the city's Safer L.A. Order. On Aug. 19, the city cut the power to the home.

The two stars have not commented publicly on the charges. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.