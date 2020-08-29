Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Beauty Deal of the Day: Get 25% Off Kiehl's Sunscreen!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Surely you've heard the news that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially launched, with big savings on bestsellers, new arrivals, and a slew of categories spanning fashion to home goods!
But we have even better news to share: each day, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer Beauty Daily Deals, where you can score steals ranging from 25% off to 50% off on top brands in skincare, haircare, makeup and more! If you spot something you just can't live without, make sure you add it to your cart fast... 'cause once the day is done, so is the deal!
For today's deal, you can get 25% off select Kiehl's sunscreens! Shop our faves below!
Kiehl's Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
This daily facial sunscreen offers a whopping with SPF 50+ protection in a lightweight, quick-absorbing formula. It's formulated with advanced UVA/UVB technology and pollution protection, and protects against skin-damaging free radicals and other causes of early signs of aging. You can wear it alone or under foundation, but make sure not to use it around your eyes.
Kiehl's Dermatologist Solutions™ Super Fluid UV Mineral Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+
Made for sensitive or acne-prone skin, this 100% mineral-based sunscreen provides antioxidant protection against free radicals (and, of course, harmful UVA and UVB rays). It's infused with titanium dioxide and vitamin E, leaving behind a sheer, universal tint that's noncomedogenic. It's also paraben free, sulfate free, phthalate free, chemical filter-free and fragrance free.
Make sure you also shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Fashion Deal! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!