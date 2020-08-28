Katy PerryGigi HadidNikki & Brie BellaVideosPhotos

Nikki Bella's New Family Photos of Baby Matteo Will Melt Your Heart

Could this family of three be any cuter?!

Nikki Bella is melting our hearts with a handful of new family photos starring fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their newborn son Matteo Chigvintsev.

The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 28 to share a photo album of sweet snapshots behind the scenes of their recent photo shoot. "BTS at our Exclusive @people shoot On shelves today!" the new mom wrote adding the hastags "#buddyandmatteo #bellaboys."

In several shots, the former WWE star flashes a giant smile while cradling her bundle of joy in her arms. In others, proud papa Artem looks at his son loving as little Matteo is sound asleep. But our favorite images by far are the ones of all three together as one happy family.

Nikki and Artem released the first photos of baby Matteo just earlier this week on Wednesday, Aug. 26. "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in," Nikki wrote on Instagram with a mother-son pic.

photos
Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Pics

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared his own image of "precious baby boy Chigvintsev," adding, "proud of my love @thenikkibella."

We can't believe little Matteo turns one month old next week!

Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child on July 31, one day before twin sister Brie Bella gave birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, Buddy Danielson.

Scroll down to see all the heart-melting pics Nikki and Artem have shared of Matteo since his birth!

