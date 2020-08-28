Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Shares Way Too Real Wedding Update With Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates just wants to say "I Do."

As so many brides can relate to, the Coronavirus pandemic caused countless weddings to be altered, postponed or flat out canceled.

And while appearing on iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating podcast spinoff What a Girl Wants, Raven revealed that she had to change her ceremony with Adam Gottschalk four different times.

"Anyone who is a bride right now, I feel for because I'm also a bride and I have postponed my wedding not once, not twice but three times and you know what? We even had to change a fourth date, but we didn't even send invitations out for that," Raven revealed to her co-host and friend Alexis Waters. "It's just been really crazy because we had this master grand plan that we were going to get married in May, that we were going to travel the world this summer and when fall hits, we were going to start a family."

While it's been disappointing to reschedule wedding dates, Raven says the most emotional part of the ordeal is realizing her baby plans will be put on hold.