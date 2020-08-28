6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

What do Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo have in common—aside from being beloved celebs?

They are all included in our weekly roundup of Feel Good Friday stories, which are meant to uplift and encourage you heading into the weekend.

While Teigen became the star pupil by stepping up to help teachers heading back to school, we can't calm down over Swift's generous gesture for a young woman hoping to go to college and Derulo gifted an essential worker with a special gift. So if it wasn't obvious before, it's definitely official now: It's cool to be kind.

Plus, a community rallied around their beloved ice cream man after a serious injury and a just-married couple decided to forgo their wedding reception to spend their time giving back to those in need.