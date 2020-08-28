Scott Disick Fuels Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors With One Comment

Um, Scott Disick, care to explain?

As reports continue over Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's current relationship status, Scott has added some fuel to the ongoing speculation that the former boyfriend and girlfriend are indeed back together.

On Friday, Aug. 28, Khloe posted a photo of herself in a bikini to promote her Good American brand's swimsuit collection. However, it was what was said in the comment section that got fans talking.

"@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" Scott wrote. It appears Kourtney Kardashian's ex has since deleted the comment.

While his comment raised eyebrows, we're hearing they are not back together.

In July, after engagement speculation falsely sparked around the celebrity co-parents, a source clarified where they stood at the time.