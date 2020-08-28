BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Katy PerryGigi HadidNikki & Brie BellaVideosPhotos

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd Team Up for New Song "Over Now"—Listen

On Aug. 28, Calvin Harris and The Weeknd announced their first ever joint collaboration for the song and video "Over Now." Scroll on to listen.

By Vannessa Jackson Aug 28, 2020 3:59 PMTags
MusicMusic VideosCelebritiesCalvin HarrisThe Weeknd
Calvin Harris, The Weeknd, music Lester Cohen/WireImage

Did someone say new music?!

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd are here to save the day. On Aug. 28, the duo dropped their first ever collaboration for the song "Over Now." This marks the first time the two pop sensations have featured their sultry vocals and eclectic beats on the same track, and honestly, it's long overdue.

The video is directed by Harris's longtime creative collaborator, Emil Nava, is the greatest blend of talent this year. Through the use of CGI, the video takes us on a wild ride through the mind of The Weeknd.

Calvin last blessed us with an album in 2017 with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 before dropping a string of EP's since. As fans may know, he also released three EPs earlier this year under the alias Love Regenerator. So, safe to say he's been a little busy. The Weeknd released his fourth studio album After Hours in March.

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About The Weeknd

Of course, even with all the cool effects displayed, the pair still managed to make the lyrics pop and give us the emotional anthem we've been craving.

"I need you to know that we ain't ever gonna go back / This time it got so bad," the Weeknd sings. "It's not the same / 'Cause it's over now / Don't get too confused girl it's over now / No coming back around / Nothing left to lose girl it's over now."

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Landon Clifford's Death

2

Liam Payne Is Engaged to Girlfriend Maya Henry: See Her Ring

3

Viral London Tube Singer Charlotte Awbery Releases "Shallow" Cover

2020 may have given us some strange memories, but at least we got some great music to go with it!

Listen to "Over Now" above!

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Camryn Clifford Speaks Out About Landon Clifford's Death

2

Liam Payne Is Engaged to Girlfriend Maya Henry: See Her Ring

3

Viral London Tube Singer Charlotte Awbery Releases "Shallow" Cover

4

Gigi Hadid Reveals What It Was Like Modeling for Maternity Photoshoot

5

Jennifer Lawrence Is Summertime Chic for Date Night With Cooke Maroney