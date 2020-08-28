Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Her "Tongue Is Falling Off" After Eating Sour Candy

Related : Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Careful, Chrissy Teigen!

The 34-year-old cookbook author took to Instagram Stories on Aug. 28 to reveal the impact one pregnancy craving has had on her tongue.

"Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you are squeamish," Teigen told her followers. "I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off, and it is."

Teigen then opened her mouth to reveal the evidence. She also held up her fingers to show the bits that had gotten on her fingers.

"[It's] literally falling off because I eat so much in the night," Teigen continued. "I eat sour straws—I suck on them—and then after them I have my Blow Pops. And it's just falling off, my tongue."

The apparent tongue peeling even prevented the Chrissy's Court star from enjoying her bowl of noodles.

"I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful," she said. "It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially, but even just hot temperature. I don't know how to eat it. I'm about to put Saran Wrap around my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort. Ow, it hurts."