Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals What It Was Really Like Modeling for Her Maternity Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid has posed for countless pictures, but her maternity photoshoot marked the first time the 25-year-old model had worked the camera with her baby bump.

The runway star let her followers know what the experience was like in a post shared to Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 27.

"I loved it," Hadid wrote after being asked by a fan. "I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me."

However, Hadid acknowledged it "was definitely more tiring than working normally."

"Got through the second look and was like, 'Guys I think I can only do two more,'" she recalled. "Hahaaaa."

Hadid participated in the photoshoot in July and had Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango take the photographs. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson styled the star and Erin Parsons did her makeup. However, fans had to wait a whole month before Hadid posted the snapshots to Instagram and gave a full look at her baby bump.