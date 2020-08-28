Watch Amber Riley's Moving Tribute Performance to Late Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera

Amber Riley is honoring Naya Rivera.
The 34-year-old actress and singer appeared on the Aug. 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and paid tribute to her late Glee co-star, performing her new song "A Moment" as photos of Rivera flashed across the screen.
"I didn't make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle," Riley tweeted. "I love you Naya. RIP Angel."
She also later shared that she received the pictures from Rivera's mother. "Naya's amazing mom gave me those photos," she tweeted. "Thank you Mama Yoli. Continue to uplift and pray for them. Thank you @LilRel4 for letting me [be] a part of your vision for our friend. Love you."
Riley's co-star Chord Overstreet sent her some support before the show. "I can't wait to see this Amber!!" the 31-year-old actor and musician wrote. "You're gonna crush it! Love you Amb!"
She also looked back at a few words of encouragement she had once received from her late co-star Cory Monteith. A fan resurfaced a tweet Monteith, who died in 2013, had shared in 2009 that read, "Amber…bring it."
"I will, my friend," Riley wrote while re-sharing the tweet. "I will."
Rivera was confirmed dead by authorities on July 13, five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in California. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said the actress and singer, who played Santana Lopez on the show, had gone swimming with the child. He then said Josey "described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."
"We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared," Ayub added at the time, "the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."
The Ventura County Medical Examiner determined Rivera's cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death to be an accident. She was laid to rest in Los Angeles at the end of July.
After learning of Rivera's death, Riley took to Instagram to remember her late castmate.
"My favorite duet partner," Riley, who played Mercedes Jones, wrote at the time. "I love you. I miss you. I don't have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."
Watch the video to see her moving performance.