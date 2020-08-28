BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's New Song and Music Video Will Melt Your "Ice Cream"

Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK dropped "Ice Cream" on Friday, Aug. 28, an instant bop with an equally as sweet music video. Watch it below!

It's not too late to name Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's latest collab as this year's song of the summer.

The pop star and K-pop girl dropped "Ice Cream" on Friday, Aug. 28, an instant bop with an equally as sweet music video. Within just hours of its release, Selena and BLACKPINK climbed to the top of the charts and racked up millions of views on YouTube. 

Dressed in a nautical-inspired bikini and sailor hat, Selena served up confections to the ladies of BLACKPINK while driving an ice cream truck. Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa all rocked vibrant and retro ensembles of their own. 

Prior to the track's highly-anticipated release, Selena and BLACKPINK conversed virtually in a video shared to Instagram. "We're really glad that you're on it because we've been a big fan of yours for a long time," Rosé told the former Disney starlet. 

"I'm so stoked," Selena shared. "I've been a fan of you guys, so this is a big, big dream for me and I can't wait."

BLACKPINK/youtube

In honor of the collab, 28-year-old Selena also partnered with the ice cream experts at Serendipity to create her very own pint. Cookies & Cream Remix, as Selena dubbed it, features pink vanilla ice cream with fudge swirl and cream-filled cookie pieces. 

BLACKPINK's debut studio album is out Oct. 2. Check out "Ice Cream" above!

