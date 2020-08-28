The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Ends Soon: Last Chance to Get the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's last call at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is ending on Aug. 30. But there are still plenty of beauty, fashion and more deals to be had. All the good stuff has not sold out yet—we promise.
Below, some final items to hurry up and buy from Oribe, Spanx and more before the big sale ends. These discounts won't last forever, after all!
Leith Cozy Long Cardigan
How chic is this shawl-collar cardigan with a windowpane print? You can also shop it in other colors and prints.
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Lounge leggings are always a good idea, and these have a comfy high-waisted fit. Their waistband and ankle cuffs are ribbed.
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong
These lace thongs are both comfy and pretty. Their V-shaped waistband is flattering, and they come in several colors.
Oribe Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Pep up your tresses with this dry shampoo and dry texturizing spray set.
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
Two of these lash enhancing serums are better than one. You'll notice a difference in just 30 days.
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
This three piece kit gives you the perfect eye look. It includes an eyeshadow palette, an Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and a Technakohl Eyeliner.
Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Back Seam Skinny Pants
These flattering black pants are as comfortable as leggings while looking chic. Their seams offer your legs an elongated look.
Up next, shop the best beauty deals at the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!