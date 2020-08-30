Here's Proof Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Will Always Reign Supreme at the VMAs

At this year's MTV VMAs, it's legends only.

Case in point: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who head into tonight's telecast with nine nominations each. As the most-nominated artists, it makes perfect sense that they'd join forces for what's sure to be a showstopping performance of their hit collab, "Rain On Me."

The pop music mavens and close friends are no strangers to the VMAs stage after all. In fact, both Gaga and Ari are responsible for some of the greatest moments in VMAs history.

Between Ariana's evolution from up and coming pop darling to a fully realized chart topper, and Gaga's endless domination of past VMAs ceremonies, we can't wait to see what they have in store in just a few short hours.