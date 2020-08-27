This Is Us Has a Premiere Date! Find Out When Your NBC Favorites Are Returning This Fall

Mark your calendars because NBC is giving us the premiere dates we've been waiting for.

While productions all over Hollywood have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC is still banking on having plenty of content for us this fall. We'll have to wait until November to get to watch some of our scripted faves, but November is still fall!

While the new pandemic-shot comedy Connecting will premiere Oct 1., the first scripted series to return on NBC is Superstore, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 22. This Is Us makes its big return with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10, followed by the Chicago shows on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Law & Order: SVU comes back on Thursday, Nov. 12 and The Blacklist premieres Friday, Nov. 13.

November is the new September, apparently!

Both CBS and ABC have also released fall schedules, but their schedules did not include any scripted series just yet, since most shows are not yet back in production. NBC has a large slate of unscripted shows that will be arriving in September and October, including a new version The Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, which premieres Monday, Sept. 28.