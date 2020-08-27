BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Katy PerryGigi HadidNikki & Brie BellaVideosPhotos

This Is Us Has a Premiere Date! Find Out When Your NBC Favorites Are Returning This Fall

NBC just released its fall schedule, including This Is Us, SVU, Superstore and more.

By Lauren Piester Aug 27, 2020 9:40 PMTags
TVLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitCelebritiesThis Is UsEntertainment
This Is UsNBC

Mark your calendars because NBC is giving us the premiere dates we've been waiting for. 

While productions all over Hollywood have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC is still banking on having plenty of content for us this fall. We'll have to wait until November to get to watch some of our scripted faves, but November is still fall! 

While the new pandemic-shot comedy Connecting will premiere Oct 1., the first scripted series to return on NBC is Superstore, which premieres Thursday, Oct. 22. This Is Us makes its big return with a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 10, followed by the Chicago shows on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Law & Order: SVU comes back on Thursday, Nov. 12 and The Blacklist premieres Friday, Nov. 13.

November is the new September, apparently! 

Both CBS and ABC have also released fall schedules, but their schedules did not include any scripted series just yet, since most shows are not yet back in production. NBC has a large slate of unscripted shows that will be arriving in September and October, including a new version The Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, which premieres Monday, Sept. 28.

photos
The Future of This Is Us

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will all return in 2021 along with new series Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That's My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are? and Young Rock

While NBC is the first to hand out actual premiere dates to its returning scripted shows, ABC and CBS have both announced plans to bring scripted shows back in 2020. Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Black-ish, S.W.A.T., and more previously announced fall shows will likely also arrive in November. 

Keep up with all the big premiere dates below! 

Trending Stories

1

Miranda Kerr Reacts to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby

2

Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski Spark Romance Rumors: Get to Know Her

3
Exclusive

Wrongfully Accused Greg Kelley Details Shocking Outcry Case

NBC
A.P. Bio (Peacock)

The former NBC show returns on Peacock on Sept. 3. 

Amazon
The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Season two premieres Sept. 4.

Peacock
NEW: Noughts + Crosses (Peacock)

The new Peacock show, a YA drama about forbidden love from the BBC, will premiere Sept. 4.

Netflix
NEW: Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank goes into space, leaving her husband (Josh Charles) behind in this Netflix drama on Sept. 4.

David Becker/NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Ninja Warrior returns Sept. 7. 

Hulu
NEW: Woke (Hulu)

Lamorne Morris' comedy series will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 9. 

Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals
L.A.'s Finest (Spectrum Originals)

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will return to L.A.'s Finest for season two on Sept. 9.

Netflix
NEW: Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Netflix's new musical comedy series arrives Sept. 10.

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

With a new host (Tyra Banks) and new COVID-related rules, DWTS will return on Sept. 14. 

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
The Ellen Degeneres Show (Syndicated)

Ellen returns for season 18 on Sept. 14. 

Peacock
NEW: Departure (Peacock)

The Canadian drama stars Archie Panjabi as an investigator trying to determine what happened to a missing plane and it makes its U.S. debut on Sept. 17.

Netflix
NEW: Ratched (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson will make her debut as the villainous nurse on Sept. 18.

Hulu
Pen15 (Hulu)

Season two of the beloved comedy premieres Sept. 18.

Fox
NEW: Filthy Rich (Fox)

Kim Cattrall plays the matriarch of a rich Southern family who made their money on Christian TV. It premieres Sept. 21. 

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox)

Season four of the Fox hit will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., followed by the debut of I Can See Your Voice

ABC/Byron Cohen
Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Match Game (ABC)

ABC's big game show night returns Sept. 24. 

Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video
NEW: Utopia (Amazon Prime)

The conspiracy thriller based on the British series of the same name premieres Sept. 25. 

FX
Fargo (FX)

Season four of the anthology drama will premiere Sept. 27.

Fox
Fox Animated Comedies

Family Guy, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy will return Sunday, Sept. 27 beginning at 8 p.m. 

NBC
NEW: Connecting (NBC)

The new pandemic-shot comedy about friends connecting with each other in 2020 arrives Thursday, Oct. 1. 

AMC
NEW: The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

The Walking Dead spinoff about coming of age in the apocalypse premieres Oct. 4. 

Fox
NEW: Next (Fox)

Fox's new event series, which follows a Homeland Cybersecurity team as they deal with a rogue and dangerous AI, premieres Oct. 6.

NBC
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

Ellen's gameshow will return Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The CW
Supernatural (The CW)

The final seven episodes premiere Oct. 8. 

National Geographic
NEW: The Right Stuff (Disney+)

Relive the early days of the U.S. space program in this new NatGeo drama, premiering on Disney+ on Oct. 9. 

AMC
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Season six of the Walking Dead spinoff premieres Oct. 11. 

ABC
The Bachelorette (ABC)

The Bachelorette finally makes her debut on Tuesday, Oct. 13. 

CBS
The Amazing Race (CBS)

The reality show, which had already filmed the upcoming 32nd season before the pandemic hit, returns Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. 

CBS
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Season three makes its debut on Oct. 15. 

ABC
Shark Tank (ABC)

Season 12 of Shark Tank premieres Oct. 16. 

photos
View More Photos From Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates
Related: International Reality TV: Singletown, Bachelor Canada & More

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Miranda Kerr Reacts to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Baby

2

Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski Spark Romance Rumors: Get to Know Her

3
Exclusive

Wrongfully Accused Greg Kelley Details Shocking Outcry Case

4

Go Inside Kristen Stewart’s $9.5 Million Malibu Mansion

5

Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Orlando Bloom