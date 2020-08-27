Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston Marries Miya Dickey

Marques Houston, 39, and Miya Dickey, 19, are officially husband and wife.

The Sister, Sister star married the teen in an intimate Corona, Calif. ceremony on Monday, Aug. 24. According to Us Weekly, the couple chose Eagle Glen Golf Club as the venue, where a small group of guests witnessed their nuptials, as permitted by county regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement to their respective Instagram accounts, the duo shared the same statement, which read in part, "We can't believe the day has finally come! The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one. Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched!"

Following their wedding, the newlyweds appeared to have traveled to a beach community for their honeymoon. On Miya's Instagram Story, she shared a video of the couple eating breakfast on a balcony with a view of the beach. She asked Marques, "How do you feel being a husband?"

Marques responded, "Absolutely incredible."