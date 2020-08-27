Keke Palmer Talks Breonna Taylor, Hosting the 2020 MTV VMAs and More

Say her name.
During Thursday, Aug. 27's episode of Daily Pop, Keke Palmer spoke with E!'s Justin Sylvester to discuss her upcoming hosting duties at Sunday's 2020 MTV VMAs. Yet, as Black Lives Matter demonstrations continue throughout the country, the 27-year-old actress and the Daily Pop co-host touched upon the death of Breonna Taylor.
Justin noted during the interview, "You know who would have loved the VMAs if she was alive? Breonna Taylor."
In response, Keke shared, "And the fact that we are fighting so hard like this for these people to be put on trial, for literally committing a crime. The way that they're protecting them, I wish that they was protecting Breonna like that."
As she continued, the Hustlers actress made a call for love and understanding.
"Let's just stop with the bull and let's just love each other and let's heal each other," she added. "Let's try to be there for each other. Let's try to give more balance, you know, to all of this."
As E! readers may recall, the 26-year-old EMT was fatally shot by police inside her Kentucky home in the early hours of March 13. The officers involved had been granted a "no-knock" warrant and opened fire after Breonna's boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired his gun first.
Per Kenneth, the officers did not identify themselves before entering the premises and thought the home was being broken into.
While one of the three officers, Detective Brett Hankison, has been fired, no one has been charged with Breonna's killing.
The late Breonna Taylor has been memorialized on the September issues of Vanity Fair and O, The Oprah Magazine.
Prior to this more serious discussion, Keke touched on her excitement for Sunday's MTV VMAs.
"I'm too excited about this. First of all, the VMAs! I love the VMAs," this year's host said. "I watched it always growing up, so to be hosting is insane. But then also, the opportunity to just have fun and cut up. It's going to be too much."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the awards show will take place in various outdoor spaces throughout New York City. Thus, performers have been preparing in separate locations.
While Keke said she isn't certain the "kind of show everyone is putting on," she's most excited for BTS' historic performance.
She stated, "BTS I know always brings it and it's history being made. [A] K-pop group performing on the VMAs stage, this is awesome and needs to happen. I'm excited."
