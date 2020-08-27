Decluttering Dreams Are Coming True in the Trailer for Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit

Khloe Kardashian is ready for marriage—as long as she can marry the women from The Home Edit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appears in the trailer for Netflix's Get Organized with The Home Edit, a new show about organizing and beautifying your home. You've likely seen The Home Edit on Instagram, and if you have, you've likely drooled over their color-coordinated shelves and perfectly categorized refrigerators.

Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, the women behind the company, are set to star in the new series which follows them as they help both celebs and regular civilians make sense of their messes. And let's be honest: Whose home couldn't use a little (or a lot of) help right now, after months of lockdown?

The trailer features appearances by Khloe, Reese Witherspoon, Retta, Jordana Brewster and more as they all get some guidance from the home gurus. Retta does a little singing and Khloe announces she's ready to tie the knot with Joanna and Clea.

"I might mess a couple things up just to get them back...I should marry them," she says in the trailer. "Like what am I waiting on?"