Sandra Mansour's Romantic Fashion Collection Has Landed at H&M

Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour's affordable fashion collection has landed at H&M. It's a line inspired by female artists and the beauty of nature. Her unique pieces also support the Red Cross in Lebanon, to which H&M will donate $100,000.

Shop the highlights from her line full of earthy hues and romantic fabrics below. From statement pieces to casual basics, there's something for everyone here.