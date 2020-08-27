BREAKING

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Go Inside Kristen Stewart’s $9.5 Million Malibu Mansion

Kristen Stewart listed her $9.5 million Malibu home after one hot summer. Take a look inside the property steps away from the beach.

Kristen Stewart is saying goodbye to her Malibu oasis.

The Hollywood actress has listed her luxurious West Coast retreat for $9.5 million. According to online records, the property consisting of five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms was originally purchased for $4.8 million. As a result, Kristen could make some serious bank once the offers start coming in.

Potential buyers can prepare to experience a whole list of amenities including a master balcony where one can enjoy breathtaking ocean views.

Nestled in a private beach community that offers access to the ocean blue water, the house also includes a climate control wine cellar, fireplace, walk-in pantry and guest house.

So why would Kristen ever want to move—especially when summer isn't even over? Your guess is as good as ours. But according to reports, the Twilight star has another home in Southern California and owns a loft in New York City's Noho neighborhood.

photos
Kristen Stewart's Most Badass Moments

Besides, the actress has a full schedule ahead as she prepares to play Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer.

But enough about work! Have some fun by taking a look inside Kristen's hot property in our gallery below.

Rise and Shine

Waking up to the ocean waves has never looked better. The translucent channel glass also provides light and privacy.

Sky's the Limit

Even when summer passes, the lucky owner can still feel extra cozy at home with an inviting fireplace.

Creative Space

Working from home for the immediate future? Perhaps this office is just what the boss ordered.

Surfs Up

The modern house gives off homey vibes with its creative furniture and wall fixtures spread throughout the 5,800 square-foot property. 

Chill Out

After a long day of errands at the Malibu Country Mart or surfing along the coast, home owners may just want to rest and relax in this room. 

What's Cooking?

The gourmet kitchen features a built-in gas stove, range hood with a BBQ grill, a double oven, walk-in pantry and a climate control wine closet.

