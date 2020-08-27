The Terry Cloth Romper That Sold Out in 5 Minutes Is Back!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you missed out on last week's launch of the Rose Romper, we have good news: Frankies Bikinis brought it back, and it's better than ever in a brand new colorway!
As part of the new Love In Venice collection, the Rose Romper is now available in a sassy striped version (you may have seen Sofia Richie wearing it on Instagram recently)! The Rose Romper was so popular, it sold out in under five minutes... and while the nude shade is coming back in six weeks, we think this bold and colorful take is a great way to enjoy the rest of summer!
But that's not all that Frankies Bikinis has to offer with this collection. Love In Venice features six never-before-seen prints, three new silhouettes, and some best-selling styles including the Cash One Piece, which previously sold out within 24 hours (are you sensing a trend?)! There's also cute and cozy sweatpants, and the beloved Coco Set, as worn by Hailey Bieber.
The Frankies Bikinis Love in Venice collection is available now, ranging in price from $70 to $135. Shop it now while you can, and get your very own Rose Romper before it disappears again!
Frankies Bikinis Rose Romper
This fitted terry cloth romper is perfect for lounging around home or running around town... and no matter your plans, you'll be super comfortable in it. It's made of a cotton/nylon/lycra blend, so it's super soft, a little stretchy and extra cozy, while still being breezy thanks to its shorty-short style. No wonder Sofia Richie was spotted wearing it during her staycation.
Frankies Bikinis Claire Bikini Top, Coco Top and Bottoms
Eagle-eyed Instagram followers of Hailey Bieber may recognize this cute three-piece set, made of a textured terry cloth fabric courtesy of a cotton/nylon/lycra blend. There's a v-neck button-up short-sleeved top, a fixed triangle unlined bikini top with shoulder straps and a back-hook closure, and flattering high-rise bottoms with thigh slits to contour your shape. Get it in six colors.
Frankies Bikinis Ever Top and Francesca Bottom
You can wear this halter a multitude of ways, thanks to its thin back strap and wide neck strap that allow for a custom fit. Style it strapless or criss-cross, depending on your mood... and pair it with the dainty and delicate Francesca Bottoms with cinching details and barely-there coverage. Plus, you can adjust it for a customized fit. This is definitely a sunning suit if ever there were one!
Frankies Bikinis Aiden Sweatpant
With a signature slim fit, these super comfy sweatpants are made of soft cotton and sport an elastic waistband, with slanted side pockets to stash all your stuff. Offered in a variety of colorways, we love these light lime green numbers with hot pink butterflies down the side.
Frankies Bikinis Cash One Piece
This is the famous one-piece that sold out within 24 hours, featuring a pretty floral print to make you think of the tropics. It features a one-shoulder neckline and a cutout on the front and back, with a little cheeky coverage at the bottom. Plus, the fabric is buttery soft, so you'll be comfy whether you're swimming or sunning.
Frankies Bikinis Jay Top and River Bottom
Or, you could get this cute print in a bikini style. Also made of the brand's luxe swimwear fabric, this underwire top is actually ultra comfortable, with wide shoulder straps to give your girls the support they need. The bottoms are skimpy, curve-hugging, high-legged and booty-accentuating.
Frankies Bikinis Canal Cropped Tee and Winward Mini Skirt
Made of Frankies Bikinis signature terry fabric, this cute cropped tee (the brand's first!) is perfectly paired with this adorable matching mini skirt, making this duo a great outfit for whatever your lazy summer plans are. Wear it to the beach, wear it for a snack run, or wear it in the comfort of your own back yard.
If you're still looking for the face mask that best suits your needs, check out the new Airism mask from Uniqlo! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!