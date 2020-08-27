Why Kate Hudson Thinks Her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Character Is "Miserable" Today

Frost yourselves! Kate Hudson has revealed the fate of her and Matthew McConaughey's beloved characters from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
It's hard to believe it's been 17 years since the romantic comedy, which follows the love story of advice columnist Andie Anderson (Hudson) and advertising executive Ben Berry (McConaughey), made its debut in theaters. As fans of the film may know, the main characters reunite at the end of the movie despite Anderson's plan to leave New York City. However, though their relationship survived a bet and a magazine column, does Hudson think their love fern would survive in present day quarantine?
"I mean, I hope so! I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together," the actress recently told Elle. "It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"
Reflecting on her character, the 41-year-old went on to note that Anderson is "ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job."
"I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions," Hudson added. "Andie would probably be running something at this point."
Over the years, both Hudson and McConaughey have continued to celebrate the film on social media. When asked if it's fun to revisit that time, Hudson told Elle, "It is! It was a very different time of making movies. People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time."
"Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then Fool's Gold, it was a six month shoot," she noted. "We don't really have any movies like that anymore, unless it's a Marvel movie or something."
Here's hoping for a How to Lose a Guy sequel: quarantine edition.