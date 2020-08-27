Olivia Culpo Reveals Endometriosis Diagnosis and "Excruciatingly Painful" Symptoms

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

She urged, "Definitely go to your doctor if you have painful periods. Painful periods are not normal. You just want to make sure that everything is ok if you did want to get pregnant. You just never know. You don't want to wait too late, so I want everyone to take that seriously."

Culpo reflected on the stories she's heard from her doctor of women who were unable to get pregnant and might have unknowingly had endometriosis.

"The reason why I'm so passionate about talking about this is because my doctor tells me about people who come to her in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s about not having been able to have kids," she shared. "The thing that's so sad about that is because they may have had endometriosis that may have affected their fertility in some way and if they had caught it earlier, they could have frozen their eggs. There would have been more options."

As a result, the model advised that anyone with similar symptoms look further into it. "I just feel like if you're someone out there with super painful periods, it's very important to take it seriously," she said, "and just figure out what your egg count is and then maybe look into other options if you have to."