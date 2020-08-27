Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome a Baby Girl: Revisit Their Love Story

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The superstar singer and the Lord of the Rings actor, who serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, announced the birth of their baby girl via the organization on Wednesday, Aug. 26. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the duo shared in a statement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the couple continued. "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."