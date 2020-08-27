Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichiePhotosVideos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome a Baby Girl: Revisit Their Love Story

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove. Scroll on to look back at the couple's relationship over the years.

By Jess Cohen Aug 27, 2020 11:46 AM
BabiesOrlando BloomKaty PerryCouplesCelebrities

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating the arrival of their daughterDaisy Dove Bloom.

The superstar singer and the Lord of the Rings actor, who serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, announced the birth of their baby girl via the organization on Wednesday, Aug. 26. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the duo shared in a statement. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the couple continued. "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, went on to announce that they've set up a donation page in their daughter's honor. "By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child," the statement concluded. "We hope your ❤️ can bloom with generosity."

Daisy is Perry's first child and Bloom's second, he shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

As the family starts a new chapter together, let's take a look back at Perry and Bloom's relationship journey over the years. From the first fireworks in 2016 to the brief breakups and makeups that led to their 2019 engagement and beyond, revisit their road to baby in the gallery below!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Splash News
Tropical Twosome

It was officially time to sound off a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.

AKM-GSI
Love in NYC

After being spotted together in Hawaii, the two stepped out amid romance speculation for a nice dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Splash News
Sunset Smooch

There was no more hiding their steamy romance once the adorable couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Haute Couple

At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's haute couture look was only outshined by her hot boyfriend.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Birthday Girl

In October 2018, the duo partied all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

BACKGRID
Power Couples Unite

Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the exclusive Oscars party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.

Roger / BACKGRID
Coachella Cuties

The cute couple were spotted at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing the night away to artists like Childish Gambino.

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

