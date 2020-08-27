Why Thandie Newton Thought Her Tom Cruise Comments Would Get Her in "Trouble"

Thandie Newton continues to speak her truth.

Just last month, the Westworld actress opened up about her Hollywood experience and even detailed what it was like working with Tom Cruise on Mission: Impossible 2. In her candid interview with Vulture, Thandie didn't hold back and claimed the actor was "a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person."

Fast forward to now and the actress said she still stands by her story.

Speaking on the Variety and iHeart podcast, The Big Ticket, the 47-year-old star explained why she felt it was time to speak up and speak out. As she put it, "I have nothing to lose."

However, she confessed that she wasn't sure how her remarks about Tom would be perceived. "I was surprised by the appreciation I had got. I thought that I would be in trouble because that's kind of what I'm used to," she admitted.