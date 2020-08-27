The Kardashians Struggle to Adjust to Quarantine as Kris Jenner Cries in KUWTK Preview

The Kardashians like you've never seen them before.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians finally returns on Thursday, Sep. 17 at 8 p.m, the E! show might look a little different.

As shown in this sneak peek in the above clip, gone are the days of extravagant parties and big family dinners where everyone gathers in the backyard to feast. Instead, we see Kris Jenner hosting a virtual lunch with Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick because like the rest of the world, the Kardashian-Jenners have been stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're at another week of quarantine," Kris explains in a confessional. "It's gonna be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call. I think it'll be really fun."

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner eventually join, and even North West and a dancing Mason Disick make appearances.