Breathe Easy in Uniqlo's New Airism Face Mask

Finding the right face mask can sometimes make you feel like Goldilocks: there's ear loops that are too tight, face coverings that are too big, and styles that are difficult to breathe in. It's hard to find one that fits juuuuust right, but Uniqlo might have what you're looking for in their new Airism Face Mask!

The newly-launched Airism Mask was made with a high-performance three-tier structure, with layers of fabrics and filters designed to protect you in a variety of ways. There's the first layer that wicks away moisture, the second that features a washable built-in filter, and the third offers a layer of mesh designed to block UV rays. Not only can you customize your fit to make it more comfortable, but it's designed to be easier to breathe in.

