Score 60% Off on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James Line at Kohl's

Shop this sale through Aug. 31.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 26, 2020 9:04 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Score 60% Off on Elizabeth and James at Kohl'sE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you know that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have a clothing line at Kohl's? Select pieces in their signature style are currently up to 60% off through Aug. 31.

Shop our favorite finds from the Elizabeth and James sale below, from a sweater tank to a cool wrap skirt to a peplum cami. And hurry before all this good stuff sells out! Happy shopping.

Elizabeth and James Sweater Tank

This V-neck, ribbed tank is a great essential piece. It comes in two other shades as well.

$44
$19
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Tie-Neck Button-Down Shirt

This basic white button-down shirt is made special with a tie neck. You can also shop it in a striped print.

$44
$19
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Smocked Back Peplum Cami

This feminine peplum cami comes in three colors and has a smocked back. 

$36
$15
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Ponte Leggings

These zippered leggings go with so many outfits. Plus, they come in long and short lengths.

$50
$17
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Ribbed Tank Top

You're getting an amazing deal on this ribbed black and white striped tank. You can also shop it in a basic black.

$26
$9
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Knotted Wrap Skirt

This fashion-forward wrap skirt has a midi length. It has a faux-leather look. 

$60
$20
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Petite Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

This faux-leather jacket in petite sizes comes in two colors and will keep you warm while still having a summery look.

$88
$30
Kohl's

Elizabeth and James Open Stitch Sweater

We love the red hue of this sweater, and it even has some shimmer in the yarn. You can also shop it in three other colors. 

$60
$15
Kohl's

Up next, get in the autumn spirit with Madewell's new fall arrivals. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

