Score 60% Off on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James Line at Kohl's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you know that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have a clothing line at Kohl's? Select pieces in their signature style are currently up to 60% off through Aug. 31.

Shop our favorite finds from the Elizabeth and James sale below, from a sweater tank to a cool wrap skirt to a peplum cami. And hurry before all this good stuff sells out! Happy shopping.