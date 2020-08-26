The Cast of The West Wing Is Reuniting for a Good Cause

Even fictional politicians are gearing up for election day.

The cast of The West Wing reunited for Entertainment Weekly's latest cover story in an effort to promote their upcoming reunion special, which itself is meant to encourage viewers to vote in November's presidential election.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will be shot this fall, featuring much of the main cast reprising their roles from the show in a theatrical staging of the season three episode, "Hartsfield's Landing." Creator Aaron Sorkin will write new material for the event while Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, and Bradley Whitford are all set to participate. It will air on HBO Max closer to election day, and the special will help support Michelle Obama's When We All Vote organization.

In the meantime, the cast of The West Wing joined EW to share memories from the set of the beloved drama, pay tribute to late costars John Spencer and Kathryn Joosten, and to talk about why it was so important to them to urge people to vote.