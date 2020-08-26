Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichiePhotosVideos

Before Buddy, There Was Birdie! Relive Brie Bella's Cutest Family Moments

Big sister Birdie!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s daughter earned that title after her little brother entered the world on Saturday, Aug. 1. And, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Total Bellas stars revealed their son's name: Buddy!

The E! personality also took to Instagram and shared her first official photo of her infant son.

"It's a boy," Brie wrote on Instagram following Buddy's birth. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Although the oldest Danielson child has seemingly taken to her new role, the youngster was an only child for the first three years of her life.

Thus, little Birdie has been front-and-center for many of mom Brie's social media snaps over the years. Everything from family outings to matching moments have all been documented on Instagram.

The E! couple welcomed their first child into the world back in May 2017.

At the time, Brie told E! News, "There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling."

Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics

"Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child," she continued in the 2017 statement. "Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

Three years later, Brie and Bryan have embarked on a new adventure as a family of four.

Instagram

So, in honor of baby Buddy's recent name reveal, look back at Brie and Birdie's sweetest moments together.

Brie Bella / Instagram
Mom, Baby & Big Sister

After welcoming baby Buddy, Brie posted this family photo in August 2020. She wrote, "Can't believe it's been a week already!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
All Aboard!

"We sat and watched trains this morning. Bird couldn't believe how close we were," Brie shared on Instagram. "Old fashion stop, flowers and some rain. We loved it!!"

Instagram/Brie Bella
A Mountain Babymoon

For this family photo with Birdie and Bryan, Brie penned, "Nothing is better than a mountain escape!!"

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

It appears that Brie has a new twin in town—look out Nikki Bella!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Brie captioned this precious photo, "My Sunflower."

Instagram
Happy Helper

"Bird's favorite thing is helping me clean and sort produce," the Belle Radici co-founder relayed. "It's so cute to hear her humming and just get lost in the process."

Instagram
Growing Too Quickly

"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," Brie wrote online.

Instagram
Outdoor Adventure

Brie shares a moment with her daughter by a river in this sweet snap!

Instagram
Robot Brie & Birdie

"How my Mother's Day went," Brie shared. "Love every minute of being Robot Mama with Robot Baby. Best day ever!!"

Instagram
Warmer Weather Snack

Brie and Birdie showing off their homemade popsicles!

Instagram
Mini Brie

"I just love how she wants to do everything I do and wear what I wear," Brie wrote. "Love my little Mini."

Instagram
Fab Five

Brie, Bryan, Birdie, Artem & Nikki spend quality family time all together.

Instagram
Mid-Way Point

A pregnant Brie snaps a pic with Birdie and Bryan halfway through her pregnancy.

Instagram
Snuggle Time

"Snuggles All Day! Recovering after a LONG week in LA! Bird and Sweats is all I need"

Instagram
Family Photo

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Instagram
Disney Day

"The best way to celebrate amazing news is to go to the most magical place @Disneyland Enjoying this trip with my one but can't wait till it's two. #disneyland #HappiestPlace"

Instagram
Daydreaming

"Watching the clouds go by"

Instagram
Up 'Do

"I just love when her hair is pulled up!!"

Instagram
Game Day Girls

"We're ready for Game day!! Let's do it Eagles!!! #FlyEaglesFly @philadelphiaeagles"

Instagram
Christmas Morning

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!! Hope the #BellaArmy has a beautiful day #christmas"

Instagram
Santa Spotting

"Veggie Nuggets & Reindeer Lookout *Bird is determined to see a Reindeer*"

Instagram
Airport Apps

"Travel day means Guac + Chips."

Instagram
Podcastin'

"New episode of the #BellasPodcast is up!!! Join us as we talk about wrapping up #TotalBellas and making December our month of journaling...let's start making those wishes into reality. Ps. Bird's obsessed with saying Podcast."

Instagram
Feelin' Like Fall

"Yesterday was a success!!! Getting the hang of hosting Thanksgiving!! Now onto #BlackFriday"

Instagram
Turkey Day

"Happy Thanksgiving From our Bird to yours"

Instagram
Hats Off

The duo sport matching hats during a trip to L.A.

Instagram
All Smiles

"My Birdie," Brie wrote.

Instagram
Parks & Rec

"Park day with the Girls."

Instagram
Missing Dad

"One more day till Dada comes home!!! #daddysMini but I make her my mini."

Instagram
Reunited

"Soooo happy Daddy is home!!!"

photos
View More Photos From Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

We're excited to see more sibling snaps of Birdie and Buddy.

Congratulations again to Brie and Bryan!

Total Bellas returns this November, only on E!

