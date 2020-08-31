Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secrets to Raising 4 Kids as a Single Mom

With four growing boys in her house, Kailyn Lowry never knows what's going to happen next.
And nearly one month after welcoming her fourth child, the Teen Mom 2 star is still getting used to her new reality. But in an exclusive interview with E! News, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host said she feels better than expected.
"I thought I would be like a walking zombie—just so tired," Kailyn shared. "But maybe I should credit my placenta pills and my placenta smoothie because I feel pretty damn good."
So how does the single mom manage to raise four kids all while having MTV document her life? If you ask Kailyn, she doesn't even think about it.
"When you become a mom—especially a single mom—you just do it," she explained. "You get up in the morning, put your big girl pants on and you figure it the f--k out. I think it's not the greatest advice but it's literally my life."
Kailyn continued, "I really hope that people watch my story specifically to see that it's not always easy but when you put yourself first and your kids first, you find a way to do whatever needs to be done and for me, I'm going to figure it out. There's no other option."
The MTV personality is a proud mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, who she welcomed with ex Joe Rivera on the first season of Teen Mom, and Lincoln Marroquin, 6, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin.
Kailyn is also raising two children with ex Chris Lopez including Lux Lowry, 2, and her newest arrival, Romello Creed Lopez.
This season of Teen Mom 2 will document Kailyn's relationship with Chris. When asked about their status on Aug. 19, the mother-of-four said, "Right now, we don't communicate at all. I'm hoping that it will get better with time but I don't have a big vision. I don't have anything negative to say. I hope for our kids that everything works itself out in whatever direction that may be."
Until then, Kailyn is focused on being the best possible mom to her children. Although she said a friend has been "helping me" since Creed was born, Kailyn denies reports that she has a nanny.
And while Creed's siblings have already warmed up to their younger brother, the Pothead Haircare founder doesn't want them to feel any pressure to help out.
"All three of them have asked to hold the baby and they're super loving on him especially Lux," Kailyn explained. "But in terms of help, I try not to ask them for help just because they're kids and I don't want to put that type of responsibility on them."
While the reality star isn't sure what's to come for her storyline, she admits her most recent pregnancy wasn't the easiest.
Despite sharing her life with MTV for more than a decade, Kailyn said she wanted to keep her pregnancy private. Ultimately, life had other plans.
"I hid the pregnancy for so long just because I didn't know what I was going to do—if I was going to keep the baby or not," she explained. "That was really heavy for me and I really, really was struggling during that time and I'm curious to see how it plays out."
"Just because we choose to be on reality TV doesn't mean we have to put out every single aspect of our lives," Kailyn continued. "I tried to keep one thing private and somebody that I know didn't allow for that to happen and leaked my pregnancy so that was really difficult for me."
Through all the ups and downs, Kailyn is grateful to see her four kids become close and "best friends." As for another kid in the future? Never say never!
"I definitely don't think that I'm done having kids," she teased. "Before, I think [not having a girl] was something that motivated me but at this point, after having four boys, I wouldn't mind either way if it's a girl or a boy. I've always wanted a big family. They say when you know you're done, you know and I just know that I'm not done."
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.