RHOBH Reunion: It's Denise Richards vs. Everybody in Explosive First Look

Bravo fans, rejoice: E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek of the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (virtual!) reunion.

This time around, the Beverly Hills ladies—perhaps because they're in the comfort of their own homes—are truly not holding back. And as you can see in the explosive teaser below, there's no easing into the drama, either.

Right off the bat, Lisa Rinna is firing back at Denise Richards' dig that the group is "vicious" and "mean," telling the Wild Things actress to "f--king shut up."

"Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie," Lisa adds.

Then it's newcomer Sutton Stracke snapping at Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais calling out Kyle Richards.

On a positive note, some of the RHOBH ladies—Lisa, Kyle, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp—are at least able to unite for a shared confrontation when Denise contradicts herself, allowing them to swiftly remind her of something she said on camera.