Pregnant Gigi Hadid Bares Her Baby Bump in Stunning Pics From Maternity Photoshoot

It won't be long before Gigi Hadid is a mom! But before the 25-year-old model welcomes her first child with Zayn Malik, she's celebrating her pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot.

The runway star posted stunning pictures from a July portrait session to Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 26. Hadid wore a piece selected by stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and had her makeup done by artist Erin Parsons.

"Cherishing this time," Hadid wrote alongside the snapshots taken by Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango. "Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup Thank you. I love you!"

The images also gave fans a full look at her baby bump. "Growin' an angel," Hadid wrote alongside one of the pics.

As fans will recall, the mother-to-be gave her followers a glimpse at her baby bump in July. However, Hadid made it clear she was taking her time with sharing her pregnancy and that it's "not the most important thing going on in the world."

"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends," she explained at the time. "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."