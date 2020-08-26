Jennifer Lawrence's First Sighting in Months Was So Worth the Wait

Out and about!

For the first time in months, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted on an afternoon outing with her husband and art gallerist Cooke Maroney. The newlyweds were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday, Aug. 24.

While getting some fresh air, the duo kept things casual. The Hunger Games alum threw on a copper-colored slip dress that featured a fun pattern. She kept the rest of her outfit low-key by wearing white sneakers, a crossbody handbag and a simple silver necklace.

Cooke also opted for a laidback ensemble, as he donned a loose-fitted t-shirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers. The couple both stepped out with their face masks and each held what appeared to be a bottle of wine.

According to Page Six, who first published a photo of the pair's latest outing, Jennifer was last seen at Le Crocodile at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn. She attended the NYC hot spot in March, right before the city was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.