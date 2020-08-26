Power Trip Singer Riley Gale Dead at 34

Riley Gale, the lead singer of the thrash metal band Power Trip, has passed away at the age of 34.

The talented artist's family confirmed his death in a statement posted to the band's Twitter page on Tuesday, Aug. 25. "It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the statement began. "Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends."

In their statement, Gale's family noted that they will continue to celebrate his life and will "never forget the great works of music, charity, and love" that he left behind. "You, the fans, meant so much to him," the statement continued, "please know how special you are."