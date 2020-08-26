Amid All the Drama on Selling Sunset, Let's Not Forget Amanza Smith and Her Missing Ex-Husband

Wait, back up a second.

Amid all the drama that has come pouring forth from the third season of Netflix's Selling Sunset, almost buried underneath Chrishell Stause's divorce and Christine Quinn's grandiose wedding plans, there's the mystery of Amanza Smith's missing ex-husband.

Referring to daughter Noah, 10, and son Braker, 8, the interior design specialist said on the show, "I feel like I'm gonna maybe have to get full custody of them," since she hasn't seen their father, former NFL player Ralph Brown, in a year.

Then again, make that no one has seen Ralph Brown in a year.

About two weeks into filming, he disappeared from Smith's life, she recalled. "We filmed for seven or seven and a half months, when he still was nowhere to be found," she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. "It's like, this is a huge part of my life and I have cameras following me 24/7. You can't hide it. So it's not like I went into filming in this position."