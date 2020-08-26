Below Deck Mediterranean's Bugsy Drake Details Unaired Last Conversation With Hannah Ferrier

Christine "Bugsy" Drake may've been promoted to Chief Stewardess following Hannah Ferrier's firing, but there's no bad blood between the two Below Deck Mediterranean stars.
The new season five Chief Stew made this very point during an exclusive chat with E! News. As Bravo viewers may recall, last week, Hannah said bon voyage to The Wellington after being fired by Captain Sandy Yawn over undeclared Valium and a CBD pen.
Thus, the Below Deck Med season two alum, who joined season five as a replacement second Stew after Lara Flumiani jumped ship, was promoted to head of the interior team. And while Below Deck Med fans were shocked by the change in management, Bugsy revealed that she was equally shocked.
"It wasn't really something I had expected was gonna happen," Bugsy told E! "Obviously, it came very out of the blue to me and, at that point, it was just time to hit the ground running. We had to carry on amidst all the drama that was going on."
Although the South African-born star previously earned her Chief Stewardess title on other charters, she said she was "obviously a bit nervous" jumping into the new position.
"I think there's a lot more pressure that comes with being a Chief Stew on camera," she relayed. "I think it adds that extra layer of just being more aware of your surroundings and the kind of way you lead your team and the way you come across."
Despite the added pressure, Bugsy dubbed her time on Below Deck Med as "a fun experience." As for the fan reaction to Hannah's departure, Bugsy said she's "empathetic" to viewers who are already missing the longtime Chief Stew.
"Hannah's been there from the start [on] Below Deck Mediterranean and I think a lot of people are super invested in…her as Chief Stew of the series," Bugsy expressed. "I'm completely open and accepting of people being upset and having a lot of emotions about it."
Thankfully, per Bugsy, fans gave her "a lot of positive feedback" as she filled "big shoes" on the show.
Regarding her former frenemy relationship with Hannah, the Bravo personality shared that she had gotten to "a better place" with the former Chief Stew.
"Out of everybody, I think I was the last to find out that she'd actually left the boat," she dished. "You don't get to see it on the show, but Hannah did say goodbye to me and we both kind of agreed that it was good that we got to start over."
As she continued, Bugsy expressed how thrilled she is over Hannah's pregnancy.
"She's very happy and I couldn't be happier for her becoming a mum," the new Chief Stew gushed. "Because, I think that's been a long time coming and that's what she's really wanted. It's a bigger title to take on than a Chief Stew and I think she'll be good at it."
Still, Bugsy supported bosun Malia White's decision to expose Hannah's undeclared anti-anxiety medication and CBD pen to Captain Sandy.
"She knows more about the Maritime laws and the more serious side of yachting," Bugsy said. "I think she did what she had to do and, you know, I can't judge her on that."
In regard to what's to come for the rest of season five, Bugsy teased that the drama has only just started.
"I have to say, I know everybody thinks that they've seen the highest point of the drama, but I wouldn't say it's over just yet," she noted. "I think we're halfway through and there's just so much more to fit in and come."
Namely, Aesha Scott's return brought "a whole new dynamic to the crew."
Oh, and the tablescaping pro also teased that her favorite table design will air towards the end of season five. So, enjoy that Easter egg, Below Deck Med fans!
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)