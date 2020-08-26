Revisiting Macaulay Culkin's Unique Career, From Signature Child Star Scream to Stealth Cameos

"I have a lot of growing up to do," Macaulay Culkin told New York magazine in 2006. "Or a lot of growing down. I think that's probably more appropriate."
Such was the perspective of the former child star, who at the time was releasing a novel, Junior (about...wait for it...a child star, coping with fame and a difficult father), and was busily exploring various artistic avenues in addition to acting, which he kinda gave up in the mid-'90s to salvage his youth and later returned to with a wink-wink approach, taking roles as far removed from the impish little-kid characters he paid his family's bills with as possible.
"I was tired of it, to be honest," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. "I did like 14 movies in six years or something like that...I was away from home a lot. I was away from school. I needed something else."
But thanks to some serious hustle over a 10-year period that started when he was barely 5 years old, he at least has had the freedom not to have to bank on his child stardom—and yet, he knows by now that his still-chugging, oft-experimental acting career may always provoke some version of "Hey, it's the kid from Home Alone!"
He was simply just fated to be in one of those movies that still resonates with the kids (and their parents) who packed into theaters to see it 30 years ago, prompting a symbiosis between fan and star that has resulted in a life-long interest in how Culkin is doing.
And Culkin's been the first to admit that he wasn't always doing great, that being super famous and having a lot of money by the time he was 12 proved damaging at times.
But he did get busy finding himself, ultimately settling on the fact that all he could do was do his own thing and hope for the best.
"I really disassociated myself from 'Macaulay Culkin' mentally," he told New York. "Like, if someone actually calls out that name on the street, I don't turn my head. Literally. When I was 14 and I quit, I said I'm never doing that again—say whatever you want about me. That I'm crazy, that I'm an alcoholic. Call me a drug addict. I don't give a s--t anymore. That's not me anymore. That's for you. It's yours. Go ahead, have fun."
At the same time, he told ABC News, also upon Junior's release, "I am a very happy person. I think I have a very good simple life, and I wouldn't change anything."
As it turned out, he does really like acting—on his own terms, in projects that speak to him, for whatever reason—and it's made for a fascinating career that, as Culkin turns 40 today, has included a little bit of everything.
"That's the thing, you become a senior in high school and you want to figure out what you want to do with the rest of your life," he told BlackFilm.com in 2004. "I thought about coming back to [acting] and I kind of had this fear that I almost didn't know any better. That the only reason that I'd get back into it is because I didn't know any better and I'd just be doing what I know. That was almost scary to me. I just wanted to do it again."
Here's a look at his onscreen trajectory, starting from the very beginning:
"I'm a thirtysomething retired person, pretty much," Culkin told WTF podcast host Marc Maron in 2018. At the time he had been living primarily in Paris for several years, "walking around with a baguette under my arm, living the romantic life," while still holding onto his longtime home in New York. "I bought in the '90s," he quipped.
And why did he move to Paris? Because he liked it, and because he could.
Asked what he did all day, Culkin said, "I write, I paint, I sleep, I drink." He got a two-bedroom apartment so he could host friends in bands who pass through town and have studio space to create.
The siren song of acting eventually lured him back to the States, though, and next year—depending on what the pandemic has to say about it—he'll be on the upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story.
"You know, it came about just because it's how I always do things, where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," series creator Ryan Murphy explained to E! News in May. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."
Murphy continued, "I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think...I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."
Or maybe Culkin's tendency to leave 'em wanting more worked like a charm.