Emilia Clarke's $5 Million Home Is Fit for Daenerys Targaryen

A listing is coming!
Emilia Clarke just put her Venice home on the market and it could be yours for a whopping $5 million. According to Variety, the Game of Thrones alum purchased her oceanside mansion in the Los Angeles, Calif. neighborhood four years ago for $4.6 million. Considering stars often hope to make a profit by flipping their homes, Emilia's price increase is modest.
With two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a glossy fireplace and walk-in closets, Emilia's house is fit for a queen... or king. The estate also features built-in bookshelves (to hold all of your George RR Martin novels, of course), a chef's kitchen complete with custom wood cabinets, an office that opens up to the courtyard and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Plus, if you're not feeling the beach, the house boasts a 30-ft pool with a covered veranda.
As if that were enticing enough, Emilia's property is perfectly tucked away. Her house is located in a gated and secluded neighborhood that's still close to all of the hip areas, including Abbot Kinney.
Because we know you're curious cats, take a peek inside the star's home in our gallery below!
