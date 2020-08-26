Celebrate Melissa McCarthy’s 50th Birthday by Looking Back at Her Most Iconic Roles

Happy 50th birthday, Melissa McCarthy!

The actress is celebrating the major milestone of a birthday today, Aug. 26, and we're celebrating by reminiscing on her most iconic (and oftentimes hilarious!) on-screen roles, from the sweet, funny Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls to the raunchy, unapologetic Megan on Bridesmaids.

And while everyone might have a different favorite film or TV show of McCarthy's, we can all agree that she somehow manages to steal every scene she's in. Time and time again, she's proven herself to be one of the most versatile actresses working today!

Seriously, she starred in The Happytime Murders and Can You Ever Forgive Me? in the same year.

The same goes for St. Vincent and Tammy, the latter of which sees McCarthy play a character of the same name, who after getting fired and finding out her husband is cheating, hits the road with her profane, alcoholic grandmother (Susan Sarandon).

The flick—directed and co-written by McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone—is as funny as it is heartwarming, making it the perfect film to catch on E! tonight at both 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in honor of her birthday!